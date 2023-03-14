Valorant patch notes – 6.05 update takes aim at Gekko and shooter bugs

The Valorant patch notes for 6.05 are here, as the Riot FPS game takes aim at plenty of issues with new agent Gekko, alongside a flurry of other problems with Valorant Episode 6 Act 2.

There are plenty of bug fixes for the new Valorant agent Gekko, but it looks like the resurfaced issue of Gekko appearing on the minimap is yet to be solved, although thankfully it doesn’t appear to be dramatically widespread. That said, the new agent does get a lot of love from Riot Games, with audio and VFX improvements across the board.

Valorant patch 6.05: Full notes

Below you’ll find the full Valorant patch notes including agent updates, bug fixes, and more courtesy of Riot Games.

Agent Updates

Gekko

Wingman’s (Q) Plant and Defuse targeting has been improved in order to target higher locations.

Audio Improvements

Added audio variations for Mosh Pit’s (C) explosions

Audio improvements for Dizzy’s (E) plasma blasts, which will help you easily identify if it’s flying towards you or towards an ally while in the air

VFX Improvements

Added VFX to when Gekko is reclaiming an orb, as well as when the globule reclaim is complete

Improved visuals for enemy creature globules

Improved performance in Agent Select Performance Updates

Added “CPU Wait GPU Time” metric to performance settings in order to help players track when their machines are Render Thread bound

Bugs

Agent Gekko

Fixed a bug where Wingman wasn’t taking melee damage

Fixed a bug where ally Gekko orbs were showing up as white outside of custom Replication.

Fixed multiple animation issues across all abilities.

Fixed UI on Gekko’s ultimate staying on screen if the round ended while you’re possessing Thrash.

Fixed a bug where Wingman wasn’t able to defuse the Spike after using Swap Team command in a Custom game.

Fixed a bug where Wingman Spike plant casting allowed him to run too far of a distance if cast in midair.

Fixed a bug where damage from Mosh Pit was avoidable while crouch jumping in the pit.

Fixed bug where Wingman’s torso wouldn’t trigger Cypher’s Trapwire (C).

Fixed a bug where the wrong animation played while casting Wingman.

Fixed a bug where Gekko wasn’t able to plant in Spike Rush if Wingman was stopped from planting.

Fixed display name of “Mosh Pit” showing up as “Mosh’s Pit”.

Gameplay Systems

Fixed a crosshair issue where the Import button is grayed out if you have ten or more saved crosshair profiles

The maximum number of profiles is still 15.

Fixed a bug with damage-over-time area abilities where players could crouch jump to avoid damage.

Performance

Used Memory performance metric now updates when Total Memory performance metric is disabled.

Social

Fixed a bug where in cases of bad platform disconnection, players would appear more than once in the friends list.

Fixed a bug where voice tooltips were sometimes incorrectly rendered when turning Party/Team voice chat on and off.

Fixed a bug where the invite menu would sometimes flicker.

Fixed a bug where unfriending an online player wouldn’t update the count of online friends.

Fixed a bug where when a player enables Auto-Reject friend requests, any pending friend requests would still appear. Pending friend requests will now be auto-rejected when this setting is enabled.

Fixed a bug where the system notification confirming a sent friend request would sometimes show whitespace.

Fixed a bug to add a message notifying players that they will also be banned from playing competitive queue if they currently have a comms ban.

