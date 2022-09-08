Valorant Reaver skins were so popular Riot brought them back

The Valorant Reaver skins are easily some of the most beloved skins in the entire shooter. Riot Games’ tactical shooter has quickly grown into one of the most popular FPS games on PC, topping the charts since it was released back in 2020.

One of the most popular aspects of Valorant is the various gun skin lines Riot releases. There are a whole host of flashy cosmetics like Glitchpop and Prime, but there’s one particular skin line that players go absolutely nuts for: Reaver.

In a recent dev blog from art lead Sean ‘Oniram’ Marino and producer Preeti Khanolkar, the two opened up about the origins of the Reaver skin line and how they had to meet the player demand to bring them back into the shop. To start they noted “Reaver was one of the first skins the team developed when we were still trying to figure out what skins in Valorant should be. It may seem obvious now but at the time we had no idea what we were capable of, what we could do given our strict gameplay constraints, and what our prospective players would even want from skins.”

This all led to the creation of the first prototype skin line in Reaver and its iconic purple colouring and necromancer thematic. The devs took tons of player feedback from the first Reaver skin line and labelled it a “ritual sacrifice” as the bumps in the road they encountered helped them solve problems with skin lines that would come later on.

The duo also shared how fan demand drove the creation of Reaver 2.0 and explained, “suddenly, instead of getting messages from you to ‘bring back Reaver,’ we started getting requests for MORE REAVER SKINS, especially a Phantom. So the next step was obvious.”

Finally, in August 2022 they brought back the skin line with Reaver 2.0. The pair explained how the Reaver 2.0 knife design came to be, “We explored a lot of ideas, but we kept coming back to the karambit. It’s low-key flashy and stealthy at the same time, and it’s something we felt was really special and desirable. And this time around, the melee would have variants!”

