New Valorant map Sunset brings Riot Games’ hometown to life for some California dreaming. Revealed during the ongoing VCT Champs finals, this next Valorant map arrives with the launch of Episode 7 Act 2, bringing the sunlit streets of Los Angeles to the competitive FPS game, although there’s of course a little twist on the design that you won’t find in the real City of Angels.

Sunset is a three lane, two site map with a focus on mid control. Inspired by Los Angeles, California, where Riot Games is based, this is a fairly open map that takes place across the streets between stores promising delicious churros or Vietnamese cuisine, auto repair shops, recreation centers, and even a large flea market. Lead map designer Joe Lansford says, “You’ll find many staples from our diverse LA culture across the map – everything from food trucks, traffic jams, and art deco architecture to neon sunsets.”

The mostly low-rise buildings allow the dappled sunlight to play across the streets, bringing the architecture and graffiti art to life in vibrant color. Lansford says the art and design teams put a lot of fine tuning into getting the vibe right. “We wanted to hit the mood of an LA sunset with a pink skyline and long shadows,” he explains, “but those aren’t great for gameplay. After a lot of back and forth, we think we found that sweet spot that captures both the tone and clarity we want.

So, looks aside, the real question is how it plays. While Sunset is a three lane map, Lansford says there’s a strong focus on mid control, with a center that doesn’t really favor either team and is tough to keep control of. “It’s generally good for rifle ranges and opens up a bunch of opportunities for whichever team can take it,” he notes, “We expect to see both teams make mid control a central part of their strategy on Sunset.”

Sunset’s most striking feature, however, is a rather large crater that can be found caving in a crumbling highway to the outside of the commercial district. A pool of neon purple swirls can be seen down below, while bright cyan energy pours from the cracks and washes over the unfortunate cars left teetering on the edge.

Initially, there was actually another hazard to watch out for – Lansford reveals that “there was a very early version of Sunset with ‘acid pools’ that damaged players when they stood in them.” Fortunately, it sounds like you won’t have to worry about those in the final version, so you can focus on taking down the enemy team instead.

New Valorant map Sunset releases on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, alongside the start of Valorant Episode 7 Act 2.

Stay one step ahead of the competition on the streets of Sunset with the best Valorant crosshair codes to keep your aim on point, and keep your fashion game sharp by eyeing up the next Valorant Night Market dates to grab the most stylish gear.