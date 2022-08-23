Valorant patch 5.04 notes: Episode 5 Act 2 brings custom crosshairs

Valorant patch 5.04 heralds Episode 5 Act 2 but is generally pretty light, primarily adding quality of life improvements to Riot’s flagship FPS game. These include the ability to change your crosshair colour to suit your specific needs, as well as a bug fix for Japanese Duelist Yoru’s gatecrash.

As one chapter ends, another begins in Valorant, with Episode 5 Act 1 finally drawing to a close and Act 2 lurking on the horizon. Accompanied by an all-new battle pass, as well as a reset to the current competitive season, there’s a lot to get excited about.

Additionally, coming into the final leg of the Valorant Champions Tour, players can pick up the exclusive VCT Champions skin (that glows when you top frag, by the way), alongside a whole swathe of VCT Twitch drops for simply tuning in and watching games.

Valorant patch 5.04 is relatively slim, but it brings with it a lot of goodies, so here’s a rundown of everything you need to know.

Custom crosshair colours

It’s no secret that a good crosshair is critical to success in FPS games, and Valorant is no different. To make things a little easier, players can now pick specific colours for their crosshair, as well as refine the horizontal and vertical lines a little more.

Players can also duplicate the crosshair of players they’re spectating, so if you see a particular setting you like in ranked, you can pick it up for yourself.

Valorant patch 5.04: Full notes

Below are the full patch notes for the Valorant 5.04 update, courtesy of Riot Games.

Don’t forget! It’s the start of Episode 5 Act 2, so keep an eye out for all the updates not reflected below, like a fresh Battlepass, Competitive reset, a totally free Event Pass that celebrates Champions 2022, and then there’s a new limited skinline… maybe you’ve seen that trailer? The one that makes you feel like you’re shooting esports at people.

GAME SYSTEM

We’ve added a few quality of life improvements to crosshairs and are excited to share them with you!

Added the ability to select a custom crosshair colour Go to Settings >> Crosshair >> Primary, Aim Down Sights, or Sniper Scope On the drop down menu for colour, select Custom and input the Hex Code (6-digit RGB) value of desired colour If a non-Hex code is entered, crosshair will revert to the previous colour

Added the ability to independently tune horizontal and vertical crosshair lines. Go to Settings >> Crosshair >> Primary or Aim Down Sights >> Inner/Outer Length Disabling the middle “chain” icon enables independent tuning. Left slider is for horizontal line and the right slider is for the vertical line.

Added the ability to copy spectating player’s crosshair settings When spectating another player, type “/crosshair copy” or “/cc” to import the crosshair of the player you are spectating and save it as a new crosshair profile

Increased the number of crosshair profiles available from 10 to 15

BUGS

Fixed a bug where Yoru’s Gatecrash would sometimes leave floor markers in incorrect locations

Now that you can customise your crosshair, be sure to check out our guide on the best Valorant crosshairs and codes to help you dominate Episode 5 Act 2. Additionally, you can check out our Valorant tier list ahead of time to help choose which Agent you’ll main this competitive season.