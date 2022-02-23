Elon Musk wants Tesla cars to be Steam-powered

Tesla’s Model S already boasts a dashboard gaming PC experience, but the company is now trying to bring Valve’s Steam storefront to its electric supercars. That’s according to the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, who disclosed the plans while being quizzed about a next-gen Tesla version of Cyberpunk 2077.

In his response to the simple question of “New Model S/X version of Cyberpunk when?” Musk states that the company is “building a case” for Steam compatibility versus specific game integration. The Tesla boss also highlights that he thinks adopting Valve’s platform is a better long-term option.

It’s worth noting that Tesla’s infotainment system uses Linux, meaning if it does end up using SteamOS, it could benefit from Steam Deck compatibility efforts. Both the Model S and Valve’s portable powerhouse also use an AMD RDNA2 chip under the hood, which could help speed up the process of getting graphics drivers to work with the supercar’s innards.

Elon Musk’s gaming car aspirations may seem a little absurd, especially if you’re not in the market for a $130,000 supercar. Yet, transforming the Model S screen into a SteamDash could help Valve and Tesla when it comes to establishing their respective gaming platforms.

We’re working through the general case of making Steam games work on a Tesla vs specific titles. Former is obviously where we should be long-term. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2022

Sure, you could just velcro a Steam Deck to the dashboard of your existing vehicle, but SteamOS’ dynamic cloud saving abilities could make gaming on the go, on the road, and at your desk a seamless experience. Integrated AMD FSR support could also enhance the Tesla Model S’ PS5-esque performance, ultimately helping it keep up with your expensive rig back home.

It’ll likely be a while before we see an actual 200mph Steam Machine, but the Steam Deck’s release date is just around the corner. There are currently 200 games certified as playable on the handheld, and Valve just dropped a new tool that tells you whether your library is compatible with the device. Conventional handheld PC gaming might not stack up against playing Cyberpunk in a Cybertruck, but it’ll at least cost a hell of a lot less.