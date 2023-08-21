Vampire Survivors is one of those roguelike games that I just can’t seem to put down. I have hundreds of hours in it and almost all of the achievements. Poncle merged elements from fan-favorite arcade experiences with the now-iconic bullet-hell chaos we all know Vampire Survivors for to create an addictive game with some serious replayability. Despite the endless content it offers, it looks like the indie developer is bringing even more to the game with a mysterious Directer’s Cut edition that offers new characters, stages, and more.

We received exclusive word earlier in August about a mysterious, not-yet-known Vampire Survivors Director’s Cut version from author Laura Kate Dale. She showcased ten new characters, including an angelic being, constellation frog, and winged egg, along with a variety of wild never-before-seen stages. We’re talking 300 chickens and outer-space wild.

In the latest Vampire Survivors co-op update on Steam, developer Poncle confirms the alleged Directer’s Cut and its existence with an official teaser trailer, asking if fans have seen footage of it online. “That’s something we’ve been doing in most events,” the dev wrote, “hiding some of the future content for the game in plain sight, but this time it blew up online!”

Poncle also referred to the menu screen in the Steam post, saying that it “might never appear in game” but that “all the new content shown in that version is scheduled to be fully developed and released in future free updates.” This means that the Directer’s Cut won’t release as DLC, but rather as a part of the game’s normal scheduled updates.

We may not see the Directer’s Cut (and no, Directer isn’t a typo but rather a character’s name) fully release for a good while, though. Poncle wrote that its “dozens of characters and weapons” are currently in development, set to launch in “2023 and beyond.”

