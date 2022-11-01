Vampire Survivors snags top Steam Deck game spot for October

Valve just revealed the top Steam Deck game stats for October, and Vampire Survivors is now number one. The roguelike shoot ’em up is joined by newly released entries like Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, but not every contender on the list is classed as compatible with the handheld gaming PC.

The latest top Steam Deck game stats are split into the number of concurrent players and hours played, but Vampire Survivors snags first place in both categories. Over on Twitter, Valve points out that the indie shooter just “graduated from early access,” so you could say it’s technically a new release.

Here are the top ten Steam Deck games in October:

Vampire Survivors

Persona 5 Royal

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Gotham Knights

Potionomics

Coral Island

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Victoria 3

Triangle Strategy

Signalis

It’s unsurprising to see ‘Verified’ games like Persona 5 Royal and Uncharted take up top spots, but Gotham Knights is classed as ‘Unsupported’. If anything, its inclusion suggests players aren’t using Valve’s compatibility guidelines as a hard-set rule, as the Batman RPG still works on the portable powerhouse.

Victoria 3 is another weird entry on October’s top game list, as the strategy game lacks PC controller support. That said, players could use the best Steam Deck dock and play the sim at a gaming desk, as doing so transforms the handheld into a low-spec Linux rig.

As for the most played Steam Deck games, Elden Ring now sits in second place. Favourites like No Man’s Sky, Stardew Valley, and Slay the Spire are also clinging onto their spots, but big-budget brutes like GTA 5 and Skyrim are creeping their way upwards.

Thew portable now has over 6,000 Verified and Playable games, and the list is growing month to month. While Vampire Survivors could lose its place to anticipated adventures like Starfield in the future, it’s still one of the best Steam Deck games that’ll always have a place within our on-the-go library.