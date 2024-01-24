Is Vampire the Masquerade Bloodlines 2 on Game Pass? Bloodlines was released some time ago now, back in 2004 for those who want to feel immortally old. Despite a series of Masquerade games since, including Bloodhunt and Swansong, perhaps the most popular in the series, a direct Bloodlines sequel is finally on its way.

Vampire games are having somewhat of a renaissance right now, or, rather, have been for some time, with the Vampire the Masquerade series among the very best PC games in the genre. With the Bloodlines 2 release date on the horizon, we find out whether we can look forward to satiating our thirst for blood with Vampire the Masquerade Bloodlines 2 on Game Pass.

Is Vampire the Masquerade Bloodlines 2 on Game Pass?

While Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is coming to Xbox consoles, there is no confirmation as to whether the RPG will be available on Game Pass for either PC or console. Given the no previous Vampire: The Masquerade games are currently on Game Pass, however, we don’t expect to see Bloodlines 2 on the library any time soon.

No other The Chinese Room games, including Dear Esther and Still Wakes the Deep, are playable on Game Pass either, which doesn’t fill us with hope of seeing the next Vampire: The Masquerade installment on the subscription service. That said, games are added and removed from Game Pass all the time, so never say never.

That’s all we know about the status of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 on Game Pass right now, but there’s still plenty to get excited about before we sink our teeth into the RPG game. Familiarize yourself with the Bloodlines 2 clans you can pick from, as well as the deadly Bloodlines 2 vampiric powers coursing through you.