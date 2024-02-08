One of 2023’s best VR games is now on Steam, and it’s 20% off

As is typical with VR games, most eventually bleed onto all available platforms over time. After initially launching on the Meta Quest 3 and PSVR 2, Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice is now live on Steam, and you can save 20% as part of a launch window deal.

Our Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice review highlights how impressed we were with the latest release from Fast Travel Games, calling it “a true display of what modern VR gaming is”.

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting the SteamVR release, it’s finally here, and better still, you can save 20% off the price for a limited time. Despite its wider appeal, it’s well documented that the Meta Quest 3 struggles to compete with native PCVR headsets like the Valve Index for visual fidelity.

As such, Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice looks a lot cleaner and more detailed if you play the SteamVR version. But fear not, as this improved visual quality isn’t too demanding on your hardware.

Here are the Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice system requirements:

Minimum OS Windows 10 or later GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 580 CPU Intel Core i5 7500

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM 12GB Storage 11GB HDD or SSD

Like many VR games on Steam, you won’t need the best graphics card to get the best out of V:TM – Justice, but the RAM requirement starts a little higher than it tends to do for VR games, so 8GB setups might struggle.

Early signs of the game’s quality are good as it sits at ‘Positive’ from around 40 total player reviews. It should be noted that two of the negative reviews highlight a lack of support for the HTC Vive, which isn’t explicitly noted anywhere on the Steam product page.

If you can’t wait for the Bloodlines 2 release date, V:TM – Justice is the best way to get your vampiric fix. You can also check out some more of the best Meta Quest 3 games available to play right now.