Dave the Diver devs’ new game is League of Legends meets Overwatch

A far cry from the chill vibes of Dave the Diver, Mintrocket’s new top-down multiplayer Wakerunners is channeling the camera of League of Legends, and the hero-style roster of FPS icons like Apex Legends and Overwatch.

The future is now. Earth has crumbled. Myriad factions vie for power. Armageddon has arrived, but it’s never looked so stylish. This is Mintrocket’s new multiplayer game, Wakerunners.

Featuring the top-down camera of MOBAs like League of Legends and Dota 2, you’ll battle it out in teams of four or five in close-quarter arenas where speed is, oftentimes, more important than strength. You can increase and decrease your acceleration on a whim, using it to your advantage by running rings around other players, only to grind to a stop out of nowhere. This’ll make Octane and Tracer look slow by comparison – and that’s exciting.

You’ll be able to choose from a roster of different heroes and heroines, each with their own unique abilities and personalities. I, for one, am rather obsessed by the purple-haired punk queen we see in the trailer, who is giving me some serious vampire vibes – and I do love a good vampire.

But, similarly to Overwatch, you can swap out your heroes on the fly, allowing you to alter your strategy mid-game. Not only does it give you more flexibility, it helps you learn all of the different characters as well, which is something I absolutely loved about Blizzard’s FPS game – in fact, it’s the only reason I picked up Sombra, who I now have a tattoo of.

You’ll be able to play the Wakerunners demo on Steam during Steam Next Fest, which lands on Monday February 5. There’ll be seven characters to choose from, as well as five different modes to test out: Command Siege, Control Conquest, Escort, Raider Mode, and good ol’ Team Deathmatch. If you’re as excited as I am, make sure you wishlist it now.

While you wait, though, we have a rundown of all the best free Steam games to keep you occupied. Or, alternatively, if you’re battling your way through Overwatch’s new quicker play mode to prepare for the high-octane combat of Wakerunners, check out our Overwatch tier list instead.

You can also make sure to follow us on Google News for even more daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.