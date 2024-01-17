Warframe reopens cross save for everyone, but you’ll need to hurry

Digital Extremes has announced that Warframe cross-save is back for everyone. But don’t dawdle because, while the ‘drip gate’ for cross saves is open now, it could close at any time. So if you’re looking to port your progress or cosmetics, you’d better hurry.

Did you miss out on the last Warframe cross save window? Then now’s your chance because, as announced via a recent dev stream, the FPS multiplayer game has enabled cross save progression for everyone. That’s the good news.

The catch is that isn’t necessarily a permanent arrangement, and the window could be shut at any time. This isn’t Digital Extremes being mean, rather they’re watching the strain this puts upon the game. Previous cross save sessions have, essentially, been stress tests. “We’re going to keep it open as long as we can, might be temporary,” explains creative director Rebecca Ford on the last Warframe Dev Short.

If you’re looking to take advantage of this cross save window, here’s Warframe cross save and cross progression explained. As Digital Extremes CEO Steve Sinclair points out in that same video, it’s important you make sure you’re merging from your most active save. I picked the wrong save in Marvel Snap and wiped out several months of progress, so be careful.

The Dev Short also reveals the date of the next big developer stream, which will be January 26, 11am PST / 2pm EST / 7pm GMT / 8pm CEST. Those streams offer a longer look at the way that Warframe, which has just had its 10th anniversary, is unfolding. The stream will feature a look at the next ‘Warframe’, the bio-suits that the game’s players employ.

You can watch the short above though, be warned, it contains a disproportionate amount of Tenacious D mentions. If you’re thinking of taking the game on the go, you’ll want to know if Warframe is Steam Deck compatible. And here’s how to get a free Warframe with Twitch drops.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.