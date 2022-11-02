Warhammer 40K indie studio is now part of Frontier Developments

The indie studio that developed Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters has been acquired by Frontier Developments, the creators of Elite Dangerous and the publisher of Daemonhunters itself. The Warhammer 40K game impressed us when it launched (as you can see in our Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters review) and it seems to have done well enough to prompt Frontier into purchasing its first external development studio.

The studio behind Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters is Complex Games, a studio of 20 developers founded in 2001 and based in Manitoba, Canada.

“Working with Frontier on Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters has been a great experience and I am excited about our growth plans for our Winnipeg studio,” says Complex CEO Noah Decter-Jackson.

Frontier published Daemonhunters under its Frontier Foundry label, which focuses on third-party games. Frontier CEO Jonny Watts says the acquisition of Complex Games will create a new Canadian footprint for Frontier, one that the company is looking forward to “growing and evolving.”

Neither Watts nor Decter-Jackson revealed any specific plans for the future, the company says it plans to “develop even more ambitious future titles” while continuing to support Daemonhunters.