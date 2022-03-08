Vermintide 2’s annual pub crawl is on

It’s hard to believe that the skaven-smashing co-op game Vermintide 2 is already four years old, but it’s true – and to celebrate, Fatshark have activated the limited time A Quiet Drink mission between now and March 20. The studio says there’s more to come, however, with a quality of life update set to roll out next week.

A Quiet Drink sees the Ubersreik Five (or four? Eh, no matter) out in town carousing their way toward the Hungry Troll Tavern, on the hunt for some of the legendary Bugman’s XXXXXX, supposedly the most refreshing alcoholic beverage ever brewed. Naturally, they’re set upon by hordes of skaven, and some chaos warriors eventually turn up to join in the ruckus. In other words, it’s a regular night on the town.

If it’s been a while since you’ve dipped into Vermintide 2, now’s a good time to check out what’s changed while you’ve been away. The Chaos Wastes update effectively doubles the map area of the vanilla game with a semi-roguelike expeditions mode that sees you travel into the realms of chaos to stave off the coming apocalypse. Plus, the game is currently 80% off on Steam.

Fatshark says a quality of life update will launch March 15, and that it’ll contain some new features inspired by the community’s favourite mods, some new premium cosmetics, and more.

There’s a developer stream scheduled for March 11 at 5am PST / 8am EST / 1pm GMT, in which Fatshark’s Vermintide 2 community manager Asqhy will discuss some of the new additions coming in the update.

