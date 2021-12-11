Fallout meets Red Dead RPG Weird West shows off its werewolf for Game Pass

Weird West is best described as an unholy combination of Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare, Fallout, and Dishonored – and it’s out next month on both PC and consoles. A new gameplay trailer reveals the wide range of gameplay on offer, and better yet, confirms a PC Game Pass release.

The new top-down RPG from Devolver Digital was revealed at the PC Gaming Show back in E3 2020, where it was confirmed as being made by Wolfeye Studios – a new developer that features multiple veterans from Dishonored and Deathloop studio Arkane, including founder and former president Raphael Colantonio. While it’s an ARPG in the style of Fallout, Weird West is still very much in the immersive sim style of Dishonored or Deus Ex.

However, in terms of themes, the game’s very much in the supernatural Western horror vibe of Red Dead 1’s Undead Nightmare expansion. It was previously announced as having a release date of January 11, 2022 – but the good news for Game Pass subscribers is that Weird West will be on Game Pass on day one for both PC and Xbox.

The news was revealed alongside a new gameplay trailer, which best illustrates the range of gameplay and the twisted B-movie horror craziness that makes Weird West look a lot of fun. There’s even a playable werewolf in there.

Weird West releases on January 11, 2022. It shouldn’t be confused with supernatural Western game Hard West, nor supernatural Western game Evil West either.