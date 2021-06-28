Windows 11 might find its way onto older Intel and AMD CPUs after all

Microsoft announced that it’ll only support Windows 11 on processors rocking a TPM 2.0 module in order to protect against firmware attacks, leaving those with CPUs older than an Intel Core 8th gen or AMD Ryzen 2000 chip in the dark on whether they’ll be able to make the switch once the OS releases later this year. But now, it looks like there might be a way for Windows 11 to install onto systems without TPM support, according to Tom’s Hardware.

As noted in the system requirements PDF published by Microsoft, “special purpose commercial systems” and “customer systems with a custom image” will not need to ship with TPM support enabled, but these will require the company’s blessing first. There’s no mention of DIY system builders here, suggesting that if your current rig isn’t compatible, you’re out of luck unless you can source one of these special copies of Windows 11.

While board manufacturers sell external TPM modules that plug straight into the best gaming motherboard to add compatibility, prices have shot up after this revelation, making them just as hard to find as graphics cards.

Even if you can’t upgrade, don’t worry – Microsoft plans to support Windows 10 for another four years. However, you’ll miss out on some of the gaming-focused features coming to Windows 11, such as Auto HDR to help all of your titles look great on the best gaming monitor, and DirectStorage to speed up loading times in games.