Wo Long Fallen Dynasty update fixes janky camera controls on mouse

Team Ninja’s all-new soulslike Wo Long Fallen Dynasty looks gorgeous, but has been plagued by bugs and clunky PC controls since release. Thankfully, the devs have heard our cries, putting out Wo Long Fallen Dynasty update 1.03 in turn to target some of the RPG game‘s most irritating glitches.

Wo Long’s camera gets an overhaul

One of the most frustrating things that I’ve encountered so far in Wo Long are the camera settings on mouse and keyboard. They’re incredibly clunky, require a lot of back and forth to manoeuvre, and are genuinely some of the worst I’ve ever played with.

This patch, however, has “improved [the] camera controls when using a mouse,” which is music to my ears. While Team Ninja hasn’t clarified how they’ve changed, hopefully I’ll be able to last more than an hour now, because I really, really want to play this game.

Wo Long update fixes crashes

One of the other major complaints players have had about the game’s PC version is the crashing – which apparently worsens the further you get into the game.

As a soulslike baby I haven’t managed to get too far into the story yet, but hopefully the fixes to random crashes and white flickering mean I have a better experience than those who bought the game at launch.

Wo Long update 1.03

Below are the full patch notes for the Wo Long 1.03 update, courtesy of Team Ninja.

All Platforms

Adjustments

Made it possible for guest players in Recruit (online multiplayer) sessions to skip cutscenes and leave the session after boss battles.

Major Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug in which the player would not be able to progress beyond the area where they encounter Zhao Yun in the main battlefield ‘Two Chivalrous Heroes’ if the saved data from the demo version had a specific progress status and was transferred to the full version.

Fixed a bug in which the special effects of equipment in the storehouse would be lost if the saved data from the demo version was transferred to the full version.

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from re-entering the boss area of the main battlefield ‘Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch’ if both the player and Baishe had been defeated at the same time.

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from obtaining the trophy/achievement “Awakening of the Unscrupulous Hero” during online multiplayer sessions. Note: After the update is applied, this trophy/achievement can be obtained by clearing any of the main or sub battlefields.

Fixed a bug that caused a crash when hitting enemies with the attacks ‘Falling Leaves’ and ‘Scattered Leaves’ while using dual halberds that had been decorated.

Fixed a bug that caused some graphics settings to be reset to the default settings each time the game was launched.

Fixed some other minor bugs.

Steam/Microsoft Store Versions

Adjustments

Improved the camera controls when using a mouse.

Major Bug Fixes

Fixed crash-prone situations that occurred in certain environments.

Fixed white flickers that occurred in certain environments.

Fixed a bug that caused some resolutions to not be selectable in certain environments.

Fixed a problem in which the wrong graphics card was selected to run the game in certain environments.

Fixed a bug that caused a crash when running the game with a certain screen resolution setting, and then applying a specific filter in Photograph mode and exiting.

If you’re yet to dive into Wo Long, be sure to check out our rundown of the best Wo Long Fallen Dynasty spells, as well as our Wo Long Fallen Dynasty bosses list – trust me when I say you’ll want to prepare in advance.