World of Warcraft’s Pirate Patch has arrived, adding battle royale

Blizzard has finally lifted the veil on World of Warcraft‘s mysterious pirate patch, and if you were the lucky one who had “WoW Battle Royale” on your Bingo card, please step forward to claim your prize. That’s right: the new limited-time event is called Plunderstorm, and it’s a pirate-themed WoW spin on battle royale.

While you’ll need the modern client in order to launch Plunderstorm, the mode is open to all players – you don’t need to own Dragonflight, and World of Warcraft Classic players are included, too. You can access the mode from the MMO‘s character select screen once you’ve logged in.

Plunderstorm takes place in the Arathi Highlands, and during each match, players will have to fight, hide, and search for abilities (which can stack up to rank three) in order to come out as the last pirate standing.

Battle royale feels a bit played out at this point, sure, but the trailer does a good job of selling this Warcraft spin on it. Look at those orcs, gnomes, humans, and pandaren – not a SCAR in sight, just people living in the moment.

Plunderstorm can be played in either solo or duos modes, and every match adds to the Keg Leg Crew renown track, which has 40 levels to work through. Both modern and WoW Classic players can earn a new parrot mount during the event.

The Plunderstorm event starts today, Tuesday March 19. Check out our list of the best WoW addons for 2024 to get the most out of your next session, as well as our WoW Dragonflight tier list to ensure that you’re the last one standing.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.