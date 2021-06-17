WoW Shadowlands Chains of Domination patch arrives this month

Chains of Domination, the first major content update for World of Warcraft’s Shadowlands expansion, is due out this month. The MMORPG game developer Blizzard has announced the Shadowlands patch will be released June 29, the day after the conclusion of the first season of Shadowlands.

The Chains of Domination release date will vary slightly depending on your region. The 9.1 patch will be released June 29 in North America, June 30 in the EU, and July 1 in Asia. That’s the day after the end of the current season of PvP and Mythic+ content in Shadowlands, which wraps up at 10 p.m. PDT June 28 / 1 a.m. EDT / 6 a.m. BST June 29. Shadowlands Season 2 kicks off the week of July 6 with the weekly reset in each region.

So what’s coming in the Chains of Domination patch? A lot, it turns out: there’s a new zone called Korthia, the City of Secrets, as well as the new eight-boss megadungeon, Tazavesh, the Veiled Market. In Korthia, you’ll be able to face off against a new world boss named Mor’geth, Tormentor of the Damned.

There’s also a new 10-boss raid called the Sanctum of Domination, which sounds like a friendly place to take the whole family.

⛓ Chains of Dominaton ⛓ Launching June 29th #Shadowlands pic.twitter.com/uIIRm1Ymn9 — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) June 17, 2021

That raid will unlock July 6 for normal and heroic mode, one week after the release of the Chains of Domination patch.

There are new Covenant Legendaries to earn, the new Shards of Domination system, new covenant campaigns, revamped PvP talents, and 40 more levels of renown. Of course you’ll also see the usual influx of new pets, mounts, toys, transmogs, and secrets as well.