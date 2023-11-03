World of Warcraft Classic reveals its new and improved Cataclysm

Blizzard drops a surprise reveal of the return of its nostalgia-inducing 2010 expansion Cataclysm in its newly improved WoW Classic form.

World of Warcraft draws both new and old players into its diverse lands, extensive story arcs, and thrilling MMO gameplay over a decade after its initial release. With the rise of World of Warcraft Classic, more fans have been able to experience what made older versions of the game so good. Despite its ability to stay true to WoW’s source content, Classic still receives frequent updates. As revealed at BlizzCon 2023, Blizzard now says that a new and improved Cataclysm expansion is underway.

If you play World of Warcraft Classic, then you may be doing so due to your timeless memories of the MMORPG back in the early 2000s. The original game’s third expansion, Cataclysm, dropped back in 2010 but was not without its controversies. With WoW Classic’s new version of the expansion, Blizzard says at BlizzCon that we can expect “changes” and an improved experience overall of the Eastern Kingdoms and Kalimdo.

Arriving sometime in 2024, Cataclysm will have us witness the “world-shattering” destruction wrought by the expansion’s primary antagonist, Deathwing the Destroyer. Blizzard says that alongside the new content’s release, “progression realms will advance” from the current expansion’s Wrath Classic to the new Cataclysm Classic.

