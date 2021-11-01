WoW’s next patch focuses on improving the game, rather than expanding it

When World of Warcraft’s patch 9.1.5 comes out tomorrow, November 2, there won’t be a new raid or storyline to explore. Instead, the MMORPG’s director tells us this update is about making a lot of small but important tweaks to some of WoW’s core systems, aimed at improving the game for every kind of player, rather than introducing any significant new content.

“This is a different sort of update from the usual WoW patch,” game director Ion Hazzikostas tells us. “There isn’t the single big thing, there isn’t a new raid, ‘the thing’ to get hyped about. It’s like 50 small but impactful changes that I think will improve the World of Warcraft experience for basically everybody, regardless of what their playstyle is.”

Hazzikostas says patch 9.1.5 is in large part a response to community feedback. Since the launch of Shadowlands, for example, players have let Blizzard know that they’ve felt restricted by the Covenant system, and so the limitations on switching Covenants are being removed in this update.

In addition to allowing players to switch covenants freely once they’ve hit level 80, WoW’s next patch also makes it easier to level up and gear up alternate characters to get them caught up. You’ll also have access to all unlockable covenant cosmetics no matter which covenant you belong to, you’ll be able to skip the covenant soulbind for alts, and there’s an instant renown catch-up for alts, which brings them up to renown level 40.

Wowhead has the full patch notes, and patch 9.1.5 is due for release November 2.

