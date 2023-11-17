World of Warcraft is on our minds along with Diablo 4 following the recent BlizzCon event where we saw Blizzard’s upcoming content for both of its behemoth games. With WoW’s massive new story arc and Diablo 4’s expansion, there’s no shortage of exciting Blizzard-related news. What about silly news, though? Well, the beloved studio just responded to rapper Snoop Dogg via its official Diablo 4 and World of Warcraft accounts on Twitter.

You read that right. World of Warcraft‘s official Twitter has left a post referencing Snoop Dogg’s recent announcement in which he states he’s quitting smoking. The musician’s original post depicts a black-and-white image of himself with text that reads, “After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke.” Snoop then says that fans should “please respect my privacy at this time.”

The top comment under Snoop’s original post is from Diablo 4’s official Twitter handle, and it amusingly reads, “We will not be giving up smoke however.” Blizzard then clarifies that the team refers to the “smoke of Hellfire and brimstone,” joking that the developers “actually don’t know” what Snoop is referencing. WoW’s account takes it one step further with an image and text.

World of Warcraft’s post simply states, “Peon giving up work work,” referencing the Horde’s laborers, lumberjackers, and workers, also known as Peons. The accompanying image shows a Peon in a pose similar to Snoop’s own, and reads, “After much consideration and conversation with my faction, I’ve decided to give up work work.”

I never thought I’d see Snoop Dogg give up smoking. I doubly never thought I’d see Blizzard respond to Snoop Dogg giving up smoking. 2023 is quite a time to be alive, between this, the big Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred expansion, and the upcoming World of Warcraft Worldsoul Saga. Who knows, maybe we’ll even see Snoop Lion make a return debut one day and a commemorative in-game lion mount to boot.

Snoop Dogg has yet to reply to either of Blizzard’s funny posts, but I hope he will. While you wait for World of Warcraft’s three expansions to arrive or Diablo 4’s own to drop next year, you can browse through our WoW Dragonflight tier list for an in-depth look at the game’s current lineup of classes. Alternatively, have a look at our guide on the Diablo 4 classes if Sanctuary is more your speed.

Looking for some other fun Blizzard-related content, or perhaps more general video game-related posts? You should make sure to follow us on Google News for daily PC gaming news, guides, and reviews.