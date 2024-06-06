After much waiting, World of Warcraft: The War Within is finally here. The new WoW expansion has now launched in beta, as Blizzard prepares to take on the might of FF14 Dawntrail with the first of three chapters in its new Worldsoul Saga. The WoW The War Within beta is live now, and if you want to take part you can do so – but you’ll have to pay to guarantee access.

The War Within beta lets you get hands-on with a huge chunk of the new World of Warcraft expansion right away, several months ahead of the expected WoW The War Within release date. It includes the complete leveling experience across four new zones, four leveling dungeons, and four max-level dungeons. You’ll also be able to try the new playable Earthen race, warbands, delves, professions, and a new battleground, although Blizzard notes that raid testing for the new MMORPG update will come later.

The follower dungeon feature is also available for all the leveling dungeons, allowing you to bring along a party of NPCs if you don’t have a group of your own and don’t want to make use of Dungeon Finder to join other players.

While invites will be sent out to “community veterans, press, fansites, friends, and family,” and The War Within beta signups allow you a chance to get an invite. You can also get immediate access now if you buy the highest tier Epic Edition of The War Within. Along with beta access and early access at launch, it also includes 30 days of game time, an Algarian Stormrider mount, the Stormrider’s Attire transmog set, a Storm Hatchling Pet, a Sandbox Storm Gryphon toy, and a Deepdweller’s Earthen Hearthstone effect.

The WoW The War Within beta is live now. You can guarantee immediate access to the beta, along with a minimum of three days of early access to the expansion itself, by buying the Epic Edition of The War Within – expect to pay $89.99 / £74.99. If you want to jump in right now, and head here to grab your copy.

