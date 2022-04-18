World of Warcraft bug allows players to pile on Legendaries

Some World of Warcraft players are attempting to get a sneaky leg up with an exploit that allows them to equip more than the allotted two pieces of legendary gear at once. Currently, players can use the Runecarver’s Memory of Unity to craft and equip a second legendary in addition to their base legendary item.

However, during testing on the PTR in February, players found an exploit which caused the game to not recognise the unique restriction on these crafted legendary items, meaning multiple could be equipped at once. Although the legendary bonuses on these items doesn’t stack, the stats and item level gained is still substantial, making any character utilising this notably stronger. The exploit was supposedly resolved, but players have recently been spotted using the same bug on live servers.

As one commenter on the WoW subreddit puts it, “it is quite literally the most optimised your character can get if you do it right.” Of course, not only is this an exploit which goes against the game’s ruleset, but it is also fairly obvious to see in action by looking through system logs. Needless to say, attempting to replicate this in-game will almost certainly lead to a ban, so we highly recommend that you resist the temptation to load up on shiny gear.

According to Icy Veins moderator Starym, “this bug has been present on live servers for a while and the method very much works” although they go out of their way to avoid detailing the method behind the exploit in question and have removed any identifying details from images of players seen using.

The next expansion for the MMORPG is set to be officially unveiled on April 19, although some details have already leaked out ahead of time. In other Activision Blizzard news, their workforce woes continue after worker pushback caused them to reconsider ending the vaccine mandate for office workers and union pressure led to US-based QA testers becoming full-time employees.

In July 2021, the state of California filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard alleging years of workplace discrimination and harassment. The story has since embroiled CEO Bobby Kotick and prompted the US federal government to open an investigation. It continues to unfold and to be of immense importance to the game industry. You can catch up on all the developments so far in this regularly updated explainer article.

If you fancy something a bit different, we’ve got the lowdown on the best JRPGs on PC right here. Keep an eye on our Summer Games Fest schedule for all the other upcoming news on big game announcements.

Razer BlackShark V2 ProRazer$180VIEWNetwork N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.