As the WoW Dragonflight 10.1 Embers of Neltharion release date glides into view, we’ve got all the details of what’s to come. In the first major update for WoW Dragonflight, we delve deep beneath the Dragon Isles to uncover the secrets of the black dragonflight’s corrupted leader, the cataclysmic Neltharion.

Alongside the usual class balance changes that come with every major patch, the WoW Dragonflight 10.1 Embers of Neltharion release date brings with it a brand-new zone and the first raid of the expansion: Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible. Here’s everything you can expect from the Embers of Neltharion release date, so you can keep up to date with one of the best MMOs of all time.

Embers of Neltharion release date

The WoW Dragonflight 10.1 Embers of Neltharion is scheduled to release on May 2, 2023. This major content update promises to unveil the mysteries surrounding the eponymous Black Dragon Aspect and the creation of the dracthyr race, with the Sundered Flame seeking to reclaim Neltharion’s legacy as their birthright.

Embers of Neltharion new zone

Zaralek Cavern is the latest zone to debut in World of Warcraft as part of the Embers of Neltharion release date, and it’s particularly notable for being the first zone to appear underneath another zone in the multiplayer game. Better still, it’s seamlessly connected to the Dragon Isles as opposed to being a separate instance, so there are no loading screens to endure as you approach. Be sure to take the time to explore the winding passages of the Zaralek Cavern on dragonback and find the six additional WoW Dragonflight Dragon Glyphs to improve your dragonriding talents.

There are three tunnels leading to Zaralek Cavern on the Dragon Isles, all of which you can expect to unlock as you progress through the Embers of Neltharion Campaign. The first, Iridikron’s Gambit, is equidistant between Thaldraszus and the Ohn’ahran Plains and takes you to the Throughway – the easternmost area in the Zaralek Cavern zone.

Embers of Neltharion new factions

A new zone wouldn’t be complete without a new faction, and Embers of Neltharion introduces the Loamm niffen, a race of mercantile molemen that use their heightened olfactory senses to sniff out the best treasure hidden within the Zaralek Cavern. Earning renown with the niffen can access a variety of rewards, including Flightstones for upgrading your PvE equipment in Dragonflight season 2.

The drogbar are also making a surprise return in Embers of Neltharion. We haven’t had the opportunity to encounter these subterranean humanoids since Legion, but they appear alongside the niffen in the Zaralek Cavern with their characteristic snail-racing minigame. Be sure to visit them in Glimmerogg to train and eventually obtain your very own snail racing mount, Big Slick in the City.

Embers of Neltharion raid

The Zaralek Cavern culminates in the first raid for WoW Dragonflight. Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible is located at the northernmost point of the Zaralek Cavern, and serves as Neltharion’s secret laboratory in his pursuit to create the dracthyr race. You can only access the laboratory and encounter Neltharion’s forgotten experiments upon reaching level 70, so be sure to check out our WoW Dragonflight leveling guide if you’re not quite there yet.

Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucibles contains nine raid bosses in total, with the opportunity to encounter six of them per run before the final showdown with Scalecommander Sarkareth. Raid aficionados will also be pleased to know that Normal, Heroic, and Mythic difficulties are all scheduled to release simultaneously on May 8, so there’s no waiting around for a week if you’re eager to test your mettle against the remnants of Neltharion’s madness.

There are also plenty of rewards on offer for completing Aberrus, the Shadow Crucible, including tier sets for every class, a Hellforged customisation skin for your Highland Drake, and class-specific trinkets. You can also anticipate a wide variety of rewards from the many raid achievements for Aberrus, the Shadow Crucible. Unlocking them all will not only net you the Glory of the Aberrus Raider meta-achievement, but also the ultra-rare Shadowflame Shalewing mount.

Embers of Neltharion cross-faction guilds

Long-time players will be well aware of the lines drawn between the Alliance and Horde have gradually begun to blur, but Embers of Neltharion is taking it one step further with the introduction of cross-faction guilds. Following the Embers of Neltharion release date, you’re free to join guilds with anyone from the same realm regardless of faction..

However, there are some caveats to cross-faction guilds that are worth bearing in mind. For one thing, guild affiliation is delineated by the guild leader’s chosen faction, and guild members of the opposite faction are unable to contribute to certain guild achievements as a result. Equally, while guild repairs and guild chat is extended across both factions, cross-faction members are unable to queue for group content together.

That’s all the major content coming to WoW Dragonflight as part of the 10.1 Embers of Neltharion release date. If you’re returning to the RPG game after some time, be sure to check out our guides to WoW Dragonflight professions and talents, both of which have seen a welcome refresh as part of the Dragonflight expansion. We’ve also got a WoW Dragonflight tier list which will certainly come in handy if you’re looking to create an alt for the occasion – just be sure to pick up the best WoW addons for your class while you’re at it.