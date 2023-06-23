WoW Dragonflight patch 10.1.5 sets cross-realm trading loose

WoW Dragonflight patch 10.1.5 is bringing plenty of exciting additions for the Fractures in Time update, but this might be one of its biggest. In a new round of WoW Dragonflight patch notes for the World of Warcraft update 10.1.5 PTR, Blizzard reveals that cross-realm trading is coming on a grand scale, letting you pass items and gold to characters on any realm in your region. That’s a huge step forward for quality of life in the MMORPG, and could have some pretty significant auction house implications too.

As part of its latest round of WoW Dragonflight PTR patch notes, Blizzard lists the change to cross-realm trading. “Players will now be able to trade items and gold directly to characters on other realms in their region,” it notes, adding, “Previously this was limited to things like conjured items or eligible raid and dungeon loot, but all those cross-realm restrictions will now be lifted.”

“Play with your friends and trade whatever you want to whoever you want,” the post concludes. That’s a huge, and likely very welcome, update, and I’m already getting the itch that it’s not on live servers yet.

With cross-realm guilds in the works, it makes sense that this change would follow, but it also implies that there’s a good chance we could be seeing a fully cross-realm auction house coming in a future update, which would be massive. With data miners uncovering mystery rewards that appear to be tied to owning full tier three transmog sets in 10.1.5, there might be big money to be made via the in-game black market auction house.

You can read the full weekly Fractures in Time PTR patch notes here via the Blizzard forums. Along with the trading change, there’s some nerfs to the new Augmentation Evoker spec coming with patch 10.1.5, the damage of both Fire and Frost Mages has been pulled back a tad, and Monk and Paladin see some welcome buffs.

