WoW Dragonflight quest log gets first big raise since Burning Crusade

The WoW Dragonflight quest log cap is being raised dramatically for the first time in almost sixteen years, meaning that the maximum number of quests you can take on in Blizzard’s MMORPG will get a huge buff. The cap hasn’t seen an increase since the launch of World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade in January 2007, where it was initially raised from the base game’s 20 quest limit up to 25 to accommodate the new expansion. Now, your WoW Dragonflight leveling is about to get much smoother thanks to an even bigger bump.

This potentially huge WoW update could be easily missed, as it was slipped in as part of the December 9 WoW hotfixes, with a simple note reading, “The maximum number of quests that a player character may have has been increased to 35 (was 25).” The post also includes a note from Blizzard, saying that the team has “seen feedback about the quest log cap for a long time, and we agree. It’s time to increase it. Have fun taking on (up to) ten additional adventures!”

Typically, Blizzard has been somewhat reluctant to increase this number – preferring instead that players keep on top of their quest log by ensuring that they are either completing quests as they go, or abandoning ones that they’re unlikely to finish any time soon. However, it appears that with the release of the WoW Dragonflight expansion – the ninth major expansion pack for the massively multiplayer RPG – they have finally relented.

I’m a real quest hoarder who likes to grab everything they come across – and, for all my sins, a sucker for digging into the tiny, localised stories that many minor side quests tell instead of the standard procedure of simply blindly following markers and smashing objectives without actually taking the time to read what I’m actually doing. As such, this update is a very welcome addition – albeit one that won’t benefit the more efficient among you.

Among the other notable tweaks in the latest WoW hotfix are increases to the restock limit for Tuskarr watering holes, allowing you to make the most of Dragonflight fishing with Iskaara Tuskarr reputation now on offer for turning in Dragon Isles fish. Now all I’m asking is for Blizzard to add a “Tuskarr love me, fish fear me” hat that I can wear in-game.

If you’re eagerly anticipating all those new quests you can hold, make sure you’re rocking the best WoW addons in 2022 so that you can ensure you’re getting the most out of your time in the Dragon Isles. We’ve also got a comprehensive WoW Dragonflight professions guide if you’re hoping to get some of that sweet fishing rep. Perhaps the best news of all, though, is WoW Dragonflight’s best feature: that you don’t feel forced to log in every single day any more.