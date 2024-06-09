WoW The War Within sets full launch date, and there’s not long left

The World of Warcraft The War Within launch date has been set – and we’ll be able to kick off WoW’s epic new three-expansion story arc The Worldsoul Saga sooner than expected. While the beta is already underway, Blizzard now confirms that the full launch for The War Within is just a couple of months away, meaning MMORPG enthusiasts won’t have long to work through FF14 Dawntrail before it arrives.

We’ve been waiting for confirmation of the WoW The War Within release date for some time now, but it looked like we might be waiting until close to the end of 2024 until we could dive into the next expansion for Blizzard’s world-beating MMORPG. Thankfully, it turns out that we’ll only have to hold off until August for the first chapter in the World of Warcraft Worldsoul Saga.

World of Warcraft: The War Within launches Monday August 26. If you want to get involved ahead of then, you can purchase the Epic Edition to join the WoW The War Within beta right now.

