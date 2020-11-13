Virtua Fighter 5 comes to PC for the first time (via Yakuza)

Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown has finally landed on PC, but in a way you may not have expected. RPG game Yakuza: Like a Dragon released on PC earlier this week, and fans were pleased to find the arcade machine in Chinatown includes a playable version of the Sega fighting game along with Virtua Fighter 2 in the Tsurukame Alley arcade.

The Yakuza series is known for being a bit silly and including plenty of fun mini-games like karaoke, dragon kart, and er, business management (I promise that is more fun than it sounds). However, adding full versions of additional games goes above and beyond what fans generally expect out of an in-game arcade. Still, it is great for PC gamers who have been wanting to play Virtua Fighter 5 in the comfort of their own home.

If you are a Virtua Fighter fan that is unsure about the Yakuza series, take a look at our Yakuza: Like a Dragon review and review roundup to see if it is worth splashing some cash on.

Take a look at the arcade in action below:

YouTube Thumbnail

If you’re not quite sold on the idea of Virtua Fighter inside an RPG, take a look at our list of the best fighting games on PC for something else to sink your teeth into.

Ruby Spiers-Unwin

Published:

Ruby is a fan of all things Final Fantasy, JRPGs, and Pokémon, though she's partial to a good platformer, too. You can also find her words at our sister sites The Loadout and Pocket Tactics.

Read More
Yakuza: Like a Dragon review
The best RPG games on PC
The best open-world games on PC

Promoted

Early Black Friday deals are here to keep your devices connected to the internet

Early Black Friday deals are here to keep your devices connected to the internet

The best free PC games

The best free PC games

How this OMEN gaming monitor uses both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync

How this OMEN gaming monitor uses both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync

About Powered by Network-N