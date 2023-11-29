All ZZZ Bangboo, their skills, and their leveling materials

What are Zenless Zone Zero Bangboos? These cute, bunny-like androids aren’t just adorable mascots, but are actually incredible useful tech to help navigate dangerous Hollows. While your player character docks into a Bangboo to explore Hollows, you can also take in an additional Bangboo sidekick as part of your squad to passively aid in combat.

These squad Bangboos are unlocked the same way as Zenless Zone Zero characters, and via a method familiar to other gacha games. Zenless Zone Zero Signal Searches can be purchased using in-game currency, and result in a random character, Bangboo, or ZZZ W-Engine reward as per usual gacha mechanics. Here’s every ZZZ Bangboo you can currently unlock within these Zenless Zone Zero banners, along with their unique skills and leveling materials.

All Zenless Zone Zero Bangboos

Here is every Zenless Zone Zero Bangboo:

Amillion (S-Rank)

Stat Level 1 Level 10 HP 412 941 Attack 127 539 Impact 46 46 Defense 103 138

A Million Dennies in one Bangboo skill

Amillion sets up a machine gun. Once complete, it uses the machine gun to deal multiple piercing attacks on the target, dealing massive physical damage.

Street Code skill

Increases the critical damage of all Agents by 28%, and the critical damage of Cunning Hares Agents by an extra 28%.

Ether Aptitude Enhance skill

Boosts the Max HP, attack, and defense of Agents in battle by 16%, 8%, and 16% of the Amillion’s Max HP, attack, and defense, respectively (level 1).

Butlerboo

Stat Level 1 Level 10 HP 412 941 Attack 113 478 Impact 46 46 Defense 103 138

Tea Break skill

Butlerboo creates a heartfelt afternoon snack. This snack generates energy for the receiving Agent, and applies an attack buff based on their own stats.

Personal Butler skill

Increases critical rate of all Agents bu 14%, and the critical rate of Victoria Housekeeping Co. Agents by an extra 14%.

Ether Aptitude Enhance skill

Boosts the Max HP, attack, and defense of Agents in battle by 16%, 8%, and 16% of the Butlerboo’s Max HP, attack, and defense, respectively (level 1).

Luckyboo (A-Rank)

Stat Level 1 Level 10 HP 346 790 Attack 106 449 Impact 94 94 Defense 54 96

Lavish Spending skill

Luckyboo bombards the target and surrounding enemies, dealing physical damage.

Luck is a Component of Power skill

Increase critical rate of all Agents by 4%.

Ether Aptitude Enhance skill

Boosts the Max HP, attack, and defense of Agents in battle by 16%, 8%, and 16% of the Luckyboo’s Max HP, attack, and defense, respectively (level 1).

Safetyboo (S-Rank)

Stat Level 1 Level 10 HP 412 941 Attack 127 539 Impact 103 103 Defense 46 81

Boring Burst skill

Safetyboo enters the Driving state and rams the enemy. If a target is hit, Safetyboo performs multiple piercing attacks dealing high Physical damage and reducing the defense of the target.

Drill Team Mobilization skill

Increases penetration ratio of all Agents by 17.5%, and the penetration ratio of Belobog Industries Agents by an extra 17.5%.

Ether Aptitude Enhance skill

Boosts the Max HP, attack, and defense of Agents in battle by 16%, 8%, and 16% of the Safetyboo’s Max HP, attack, and defense, respectively (level 1).

Sharkboo (S-Rank)

Stat Level 1 Level 10 HP 396 905 Attack 120 508 Impact 110 110 Defense 50 89

Drylands Shark Hunt skill

Sharkboo sets up a trap. The trap deals ice damage to the triggering enemy, inflicting a large amount of ice attribute anomaly, and immediately triggers a Homing Torpedo, which deals high ice damage to enemies in range.

Cold Surge skill

Increases damage of all Ice Agents by 25%.

Ether Aptitude Enhance skill

Boosts the Max HP, attack, and defense of Agents in battle by 16%, 8%, and 16% of the Sharkboo’s Max HP, attack, and defense, respectively (level 1).

Paperboo (A-Rank)

Stat Level 1 Level 10 HP 346 790 Attack 94 398 Impact 94 94 Defense 54 95

Decoy Paper Armor skill

Paperboo uses a cardboard box to camouflage itself, inducing a taunt effect. While camouflaged, being attacked by enemies or reaching the camouflage time limit triggers an explosion, dealing physical damage in an area.

Cardboard Armor skill

Increases attack of all agents by 5%.

Ether Aptitude Enhance skill

Boosts the Max HP, attack, and defense of Agents in battle by 16%, 8%, and 16% of the Paperboo’s Max HP, attack, and defense, respectively (level 1).

Devilboo (A-Rank)

Stat Level 1 Level 10 HP 360 822 Attack 100 423 Impact 50 100 Defense 100 88

Kiss of Temptation

Devilboo enters the Flying state. While flying, it can perform long-range piercing attacks, dealing Ether damage and inflicting a large amount of Ether Attribute Anomaly.

Ether Activity Increase skill

Increases damage of all Ether Agents by 10%.

Ether Aptitude Enhance skill

Boosts the Max HP, attack, and defense of Agents in battle by 16%, 8%, and 16% of the Devilboo’s Max HP, attack, and defense, respectively (level 1).

Exploreboo (B-Rank)

Stat Level 1 Level 10 HP 225 513 Attack 56 238 Impact 56 56 Defense 28 49

Modded Ether Detector skill

Exploreboo scans and excavates the ground nearby. After excavation, Exploreboo applies various buffs to the character based on the excavation result and its own stats.

Ether Detection Specialist skill

Increases the defense of all Agents by 5%.

Ether Aptitude Enhance skill

Boosts the Max HP, attack, and defense of Agents in battle by 16%, 8%, and 16% of the Exploreboo’s Max HP, attack, and defense, respectively (level 1).

Sumoboo (B-Rank)

Stat Level 1 Level 10 HP 207 473 Attack 56 56 Impact 64 64 Defense 32 56

Rock Crusher Finishing Move

Sumoboo jumps towards the target and executes a downward strike, dealing physical damage in an area. This skill is good at interrupting.

Overpower All Odds skill

Increases damage of all Physical Attribute Agents by 6%.

Ether Aptitude Enhance skill

Boosts the Max HP, attack, and defense of Agents in battle by 16%, 8%, and 16% of the Sumoboo’s Max HP, attack, and defense, respectively (level 1).

Bagboo (B-Rank)

Stat Level 1 Level 10 HP 207 207 Attack 64 269 Impact 56 56 Defense 32 32

Closer, Closer… skill

Bagboo slashes the target, dealing physical damage.

Swiftly Honed skill

Increases Max HP of all Agents by 3%.

Ether Aptitude Enhance skill

Boosts the Max HP, attack, and defense of Agents in battle by 16%, 8%, and 16% of the Bagboo’s Max HP, attack, and defense, respectively (level 1).

ZZZ Bangboo level-up materials

To level up Bangboo, you need to talk with Enzo outside the remodelling shop once you receive a DM from him.

Here are all the materials required to level up your Bangboo:

Bangboo Software Patch (levels 2 to 10)

(levels 2 to 10) Bangboo Algorithm Module (levels 2 to 10)

(levels 2 to 10) Bangboo System Widget (levels 2 to 10)

(levels 2 to 10) Ether Electrolyte (levels 10 to 20)

Bangboos can be leveled up to a maximum of level 40 right now, improving their stats further with each level. We’ll add to this list once we know more about higher level upgrade materials, but, for now, you can get as high as level 20 with the materials above. A mix of System Widgets, Algorithm Modules, and Software Patches can be used to get your Bangboo to level 10, with each increasing in strength, respectively. As such, more Software Patches are required to level up your Bangboo than System Widgets.

With all of this information on Zenless Zone Zero Bangboos and their level-up materials, you can get the perfect Hollow teammate to accompany you in combat. To get the Bangboos themselves, you need to complete Signal Searches, so be sure to check for the latest Zenless Zone Zero codes for more Master Tapes, or use our guide on farming more ZZZ Film, which can be turned into Master Tapes in the in-game shop.