What are the best Zenless Zone Zero weapons? W-Engines are Zenless Zone Zero’s equivalent to weapons or light cones in Hoyoverse parlance. The main draw of Zenless Zone Zero weapons is the unique effects that they bestow on your character. They also include a supplementary selection of stats that are almost certain to benefit any character that synergizes well with the W-Engine effect.

Zenless Zone Zero weapons serve as the backbone of the best builds for your favorite Zenless Zone Zero characters. While you can certainly get by with generic ZZZ W-Engines at lower levels, each character typically has at least one weapon that’s optimal for them. Our assessment of the best ZZZ weapons is based on the Zenless Zone Zero beta. While we don’t expect any drastic changes, weapon stats may be subject to a rebalance following the Zenless Zone Zero release date. However, their core effects are unlikely to change in Zenless Zone Zero, so be prepared to watch out for them in the beta and beyond.

Best Zenless Zone Zero weapons

We’ve combed through every character’s kit and all Zenless Zone Zero W-Engines currently available in the anime game to find the very best synergies for the current roster ahead of the 1.0 update. You can expect to see a marked improvement in combat with very little investment, though we do recommend upgrading your weapons to make the most out of their base stats.

Here are the best Zenless Zone weapons for all characters:

Anby – Demara Battery Mark II (A-Rank)

Anton – Drill Rig – Red Axis (A-Rank)

Ben – Steam Oven (A-Rank), Big Cylinder (A-Rank)

Billy – Steel Cushion (S-Rank), Starlight Engine (A-Rank), Starlight Engine Replica (A-Rank)

Corin – Housekeeper (A-Rank)

Ellen – Deep Sea Visitor (S-Rank)

Grace – Electro-Lip Gloss (A-Rank)

Koleda – Hellfire Gears (S-Rank)

Lycaon – The Restrained (S-Rank)

Nekomata – Cannon Rotor (S-Rank), Steel Cushion (S-Rank)

Nicole – The Vault (A-Rank)

Rina – Demara Battery Mark II (A-Rank), The Vault (A-Rank)

Soldier 11 – Hellfire Gears (S-Rank), Precious Fossilized Cor (A-Rank)

Soukaku – The Restrained (S-Rank), Housekeeper (A-Rank)

All Zenless Zone Zero W-Engines

Thankfully, you’re not just beholden to our list of the best Zenless Zone Zero weapons for your characters. As new units are introduced following the launch, we expect to discover new synergies between characters that could drastically improve the performance of overlooked W-Engines. Equally, there are B-Rank ZZZ weapons that are well worth your time, at least until you can get something at a higher grade.

Here are the best Zenless Zone Zero weapons, including their stats and effects:

W-Engine Rank Effect Cannon Rotor S-Rank Crit Rate is increased by 16%. Attacks that deal a crit on an enemy will deal an additional 275% of ATK as damage. This effect can only trigger once every five seconds. Deep Sea Visitor S-Rank Attack is increased by 20%. Crit rate is increased by 27% for six seconds after applying Freeze to an enemy. Hellfire Gears S-Rank Fire damage is increased by 25%. When using an EX Special Attack, Impact is increased by 15%, stacking up to three times and lasting six seconds. Each stack’s duration is calculated separately. Steel Cushion S-Rank Physical damage is increased by 25%. This effect is increased by an additional 35% when attacking the enemy from behind. The Restrained S-Rank Ice damage is increased by 25% in combat. When a basic attack deals Ice damage, the skill deals an additional 15% damage and Daze. Big Cylinder A-Rank Damage taken is reduced by 15%. After being attacked, the next attack to hit an enemy will always crit and deal 600% of DEF (Defense) as additional damage. This effect can be triggered once every 7.5 seconds. Demara Battery Mark II A-Rank Electric damage is increased by 15%. Gain 2.7 Energy when a Dodge Counter hits an enemy. This effect can trigger once every five seconds. Drill Rig – Red Axis A-Rank When launching an EX Special Attack, Electric damage from Basic Attacks is increased by 45%, lasting ten seconds. This effect can only be triggered once every 15 seconds. Electro-Lip Gloss A-Rank Deal 40% more Attribute Anomaly Damage. Housekeeper A-Rank Automatic Energy Regen is increased by 0.45 seconds when not in battle. When an EX Special Attack hits an enemy, Physical damage is increased by 2%, stacking up to 15 times and lasting one second. Repeat triggers refresh the time. Precious Fossilized Cor A-Rank Attacks against enemies with above or equal to 70% HP (health) inflict 15% more Daze. Starlight Engine A-Rank Launching a Chain Attack increases ATK (Attack) by 24% for 10s. Starlight Engine Replica A-Rank Basic Attacks that hit an enemy deal 20% increased damage. This effect is increased by an additional 25% when the target is 5 or more meters away. Steam Oven A-Rank EX Special Attacks deal additional damage equal to 800% of DEF. This effect can only be triggered once every 8s. The Vault A-Rank EX Special Attacks and Chain Attacks reduce the target’s DEF by 30% for two seconds. This effect does not stack. (Lunar) Crescent B-Rank Increases DEF when attacked by 20% for eight seconds. (Magnetic Storm) Alpha B-Rank Anomaly Buildup increases by 20%. (Magnetic Storm) Bravo B-Rank On entering battle, gain a 32% Attribute Mastery bonus for 20 seconds. (Magnetic Storm) Charlie B-Rank Deal 20% more Attribute Anomaly Damage. (Reverb) Mark I B-Rank When an attack hits an enemy, the damage dealt is increased with the user’s distance from the enemy. The further away, the greater the damage, with a minimum of 5% and a maximum of 15%. (Reverb) Mark II B-Rank When an attack hits an enemy, the damage dealt is increased with the user’s distance from the enemy. The closer, the greater the damage, with a minimum of 5% and a maximum of 15%. (Reverb) Mark III B-Rank Damage dealt by Basic Attacks and Special Attacks is increased by 16%. (Vortex) Arrow B-Rank While your HP is above or equal to 75%, EX Special Attacks inflict 10% more Daze. (Vortex) Hatchet B-Rank On entering battle, gain a 10% Impact bonus for 20 seconds. (Vortex) Revolver B-Rank Basic Attacks inflict 9% more Daze.

