The next Zenless Zone Zero beta is on the way, as the Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact team begins lottery sign-ups for the Equalizing Test. With multiple ways to throw your hat in the ring for the free-to-play urban RPG game’s beta and a lot of new details about the game, I’ve broken everything down for you.

First up, the Zenless Zone Zero beta, or Equalizing Test, has opened sing-ups as of Saturday, November 4 at 12pm UTC, 12pm GMT, 1pm CET, 5am PT, and 8am ET. There’s currently no deadline for when sign-ups will close, or when the next ZZZ beta for the anime game will actually start or end, but it will definitely be soon.

To be in with a chance of getting access to the new Zenless Zone Zero beta, which follows the first one from last year, you’ll need to fill out both a pre-registration form and the Equalizing Test sign-up survey as well. But if you also follow the official Zenless Zone Zero account, Type II account, and go to the “A Sandwich Scented Dream” web event, you’ll get three extra draws for the beta, which you can find here.

That’s right, signing up doesn’t guarantee you access to the Zenless Zone Zero beta; instead, you’ll need to do as much as possible to be in with a chance of gaining entry. With more draws meaning you statistically have a higher chance of getting in. You can also attempt to get access to the beta by smashing a piñata in the official ZZZ Discord server.

Once you’ve signed up you’ll be notified via email if you’ve managed to get into the Equalizing Test, but there’s no telling how long you’ll have to wait to get another look at all those Zenless Zone Zero characters.

So if you’re a fan of the gacha in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail but want more of an urban fantasy vibe, Zenless Zone Zero is a game to look out for. You can even catch up on the Zenless Zone Zero Summer Game Fest trailer if you missed it, which shows just what you can expect.

While ZZZ will be on both Android and iOS, if you want to play on PC you need to check in on the Zenless Zone Zero system requirements, as they will be more demanding than Genishin Impact. We’ve also broken down the best MMOs and MMORPG games if you need something to fill the time.