Zenless Zone Zero beta – how to sign-up for the tuning test

So, you want to know about the Zenless Zone Zero beta? Announced in May, Zenless Zone Zero is a new action-RPG game from Genshin Impact developers Hoyoverse. We don’t know much about the game so far, but we have been given a glimpse at an initial cast of Zenless Zone Zero characters.

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long to find out more. HoyoVerse has announced a Zenless Zone Zero beta – or as the studio is calling it, a tuning test – which you can sign-up to right now. We don’t know when the test will run, and there is currently no end date for beta sign-ups. Hoyoverse has stated it wants to announce these separately, so we recommend signing up straight away if you’re interested in checking out this new anime game.

You can always check out the official FAQ for all of the details regarding the upcoming tuning test, but otherwise read on for a summary of what you need to do to sign-up to the Zenless Zone Zero beta.

Zenless Zone Zero beta sign-up

To sign up for the Zenless Zone Zero tuning test, you need to do the following:

Visit the official Zenless Zone Zero website

Click on the big ‘sign up’ banner in the top right of the splash image

Login with your Hoyoverse account

If you don’t have one, you need to create an account at this stage

Once you’ve logged in, you need to complete a survey that collects information on your playing habits

Once the survey is complete, you will be signed up to the tuning test

Successful applicants will be notified once the sign-up period ends

And that’s everything you need to know about the Zenless Zones Zero beta. Make sure you read up on what we know about the Zenless Zone Zero system requirements, so you can check if you can run the beta. It’s important to note that all of your data will be wiped once the test ends.