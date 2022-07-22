Zenless Zone Zero beta date announced: Tuning Test in August

Hoyoverse has announced a date for the first Zenless Zone Zero beta, and players who are eager to get their hands on the next anime game from the publisher of Genshin Impact will have a chance to do so in August.

The urban post-apocalyptic future RPG game was announced by Hoyoverse in May and sees players take on the role of a character called a ‘proxy’ who is tasked with investigating dangerous supernatural rifts known as ‘hollows’ across the streets of New Eridu.

Now, Hoyoverse has announced that the first Zenless Zone Zero ‘Tuning Test’ is scheduled to begin on August 5 at 2am GMT / 3am BST / 10am CST – for those in America, that equates to August 4 at 7pm PT / 10pm ET. Players looking to sign up can do so by going to the game’s main website landing page and clicking on the ‘Sign Up’ banner in the top right.

If you’re looking to get in, you’ll need to sign in with a Hoyoverse account (which you will already have if you have played Genshin Impact previously) and fill out a survey for a chance to be selected. Signups for this first Tuning Test are open until July 27 at 8:59am PT / 11:59am ET 4:59pm BST / 11:59pm CST.

The closed beta is available on PC and iOS, and all data and progression will be wiped once the test is over. Hoyoverse emphasises that this first Tuning Test will be “small-scale” and that the product is still in the early stages of development. Nevertheless, it presents an opportunity for players to actually get hands-on with the upcoming game.

