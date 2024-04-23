The Zenless Zone Zero launch date might have leaked, but beware

It’s coming: the Zenless Zone Zero launch date has leaked, and if it’s correct, then we’ll be able to dive into HoYoverse’s cyberpunk anime adventure in just a few months time. There is a catch, though, and it’s worth keeping in mind before you book entire weeks off of your work to play it (that’s definitely not what I did this morning, nu-uh).

According to Apple’s App Store (the anime game is planned for both a PC and mobile launch, after all), the Zenless Zone Zero release date is set for Wednesday July 3. That’s just a few short months away.

However, before you get too excited, it’s worth noting that in order to list anything for pre-registration on the App Store, you seemingly need to provide rough a release date. Therefore, this may just be a placeholder. In our combined experience (or, well, our site editor Cameron’s experience) we’ve seen this happen before, so while July 3 does feel perfectly plausible, we may see the Zenless Zone Zero launch sometime that week, as opposed to on that specific day.

Perhaps coincidentally (or perhaps not), HoYoverse has also opened pre-registrations for the game, meaning you can earn some sweet rewards ahead of launch.

If previous games are anything to go by, as more and more players sign up, the better the rewards get – so why not add your name to the pile? After all, there’ll be a whole slew of Zenless Zone Zero events to drop all of those Master Tapes on.

