Zenless Zone Zero events – all current and upcoming events

What are the Zenless Zone Zero events? HoYoverse’s latest live service gacha game has plenty of content to keep you occupied, whether that’s charging through the twists and turns of the main storyline or picking up side commissions. If you’re looking for a change of pace that can net you additional rewards, then look no further than the latest events.

The current ZZZ events are running for the duration of the Zenless Zone Zero beta, though we’re almost certain that these events will also run as part of the 1.0 update. Just like Zenless Zone Zero banners, events are only available for a limited time, so be sure to complete them in a timely manner and reap their rewards in the free PC game. Here are the latest events in Zenless Zone Zero to sink your teeth, sword, or whatever else into.

Current Zenless Zone Zero events

Here are the current Zenless Zone Zero events:

New City Visitor’s Passport – Friday, November 24 to Sunday, December 24, 2023

– Friday, November 24 to Sunday, December 24, 2023 Rookie on the Road – Friday, November 24 to Sunday, December 24, 2023

– Friday, November 24 to Sunday, December 24, 2023 Mr. Hello’s Savior – Friday, November 24 to Sunday, December 24, 2023

New City Visitor’s Passport

New City Visitor’s Passport is a daily check-in event that automatically bestows free gacha currency for Zenless Zone Zero banners every time you log in. You can expect to receive nine Encrypted Master Tapes in total: one for the first six days you log in, and a further three on the seventh and final day.

Rookie on the Road

Rookie on the Road is an event that grants automatic rewards to new players as they progress through the early content in the anime game. These rewards are largely tied to the Proxy Primer, located under the Inter-Knot tab in the main menu, which also bestows rewards for milestone achievements in the early game.

The Rookie on the Road event objectives and rewards are:

Complete Proxy Primer No. 2: A-Rank Agent Profile: Nicole (Ether)

A-Rank Agent Profile: Nicole (Ether) Complete Proxy Primer No. 4: A-Rank W-Engine The Vault

A-Rank W-Engine The Vault Complete Chapter 2 and “Call Ben Bigger”: A-Rank Agent Ben Bigger (Fire)

A-Rank Agent Ben Bigger (Fire) Complete Proxy Primer No. 6: A-Rank W-Engine Demara Battery Mark II

Mr. Hello’s Savior

Mr. Hello’s Savior is – you! This monocled and mustached Bangboo is located directly opposite the video store on Sixth Street, and he needs your help. Once you reach level 15, complete the missions allotted to receive Zenless Zone Zero Film and HIA Commemorative Marbles. You can then exchange the latter for character skill level-up materials, Bangboo level-up materials, and currency.

Upcoming Zenless Zone Zero events

Naturally, we’re in the dark when it comes to any upcoming events following the 1.0 update, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted as soon as the Zenless Zone Zero release date hits.

Of course, Zenless Zone Zero events are just one way of accruing rare items and level-up materials. You can also skip the legwork with the Zenless Zone Zero codes, which typically include the gacha currency to pull new Zenless Zone Zero characters. If you’re yet to make the streets of New Eridu your own, sit tight with the best RPGs until Zenless Zone Zero launches.