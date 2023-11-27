Zenless Zone Zero just got a little less X-rated

While Genshin Impact was never really for me, the sci-fi setting of Zenless Zone Zero and Honkai Star Rail had me intrigued from the get-go. As someone who plowed hours into Hotta Studio’s competitor anime RPG, Tower of Fantasy, ZZZ is set to be the cyberpunk adventure for me. I had noticed, however, that plenty of the female playable characters are rather well-endowed, if you catch my drift, but the recent tweaks to the queen of the Cunning Hares, Nicole Demars, aren’t exactly what I thought I’d be writing about on a Monday afternoon.

You may remember me as that writer who talked about X-rated 2B in Nikke: Goddess of Victory. Well, now I’m back, and I’m talking about how Zenless Zone Zero has updated Nicole’s chest ahead of the anime game‘s release date. I ask myself if I’m okay a lot.

As shown in a very informative video by X (formerly Twitter) user ‘Hanekuma,’ Nicole’s chest has seen something of a rework. Given a new Zenless Zone Zero beta went live on November 24, it appears that the change was made between the first and second betas.

Specifically, the character’s – to use the technical term – jiggle physics have been toned down. Instead of bouncing around all over the place, there’s a gentle sway from side to side, and the character’s pose overall is much less provocative.

Now don’t get me wrong: I wrote that 2B story, and I know how a lot of these anime games go. However, with HoYoverse, I’ve never really found things to be as in your face – pardon the pun. It’s not something that bothers me inherently, but I do think Nicole looks a lot better now.

