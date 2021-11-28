The HP Omen 27i 1440p gaming monitor has a 165Hz IPS panel that’s 31% cheaper

HP Omen i27 gaming monitor on white backdrop

Finding the perfect monitor for your gaming PC can be a chore, as the market is abundant with panels of all shapes, sizes, and specs. While the best gaming monitors often feature resolutions beyond 4K, it’s important to consider whether you need something with slick refresh rates and minimum response times. However, HP’s Omen 27i is a screen that covers all bases, and thanks to Cyber Monday, it’s now available for less.

Over on Best Buy, the HP Omen 27i has $160, bringing it down from $509.99 to $349.99. While 4K gaming is all the rage, this gaming monitor’s 1440p resolution and 165Hz strikes a perfect balance between resolution and refresh rate. The Omen 27i also features a 1ms response rate, making it perfect for FPS games like Call of Duty: Warzone.

The HP Omen 27i is buttery smooth, but it also boasts Freesync and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, ambient lighting, and 178° viewing angles, all of which contribute to a comfortable viewing experience.

It’s worth noting that while the Omen 27i is a PC monitor, its HDMI and DisplayPort inputs mean it connects to a variety of consoles and devices. If you’re a stickler for gaming desk cable management, you’ll be pleased to know the screen also comes with a USB 3.0 port, something that should help prevent a spaghetti junction.

Buy Now

Of course, not every gamer is willing to settle for 1440p, so if you’re looking for a 4K solution, check out our best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals page. You might want to consider also signing up for Amazon Prime, as you could snag super speedy next day delivery using the service.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"The HP Omen 27i 1440p gaming monitor has a 165Hz IPS panel that’s 31% cheaper","type":"news","category":"black-friday-cyber-monday"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"","genre":"","title":"Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals","genres":[]}}}}

Hardware writer

Updated:

Phil is the latest addition to our hardware department, and a retro enthusiast with previous bylines at TechRadar, Den Of Geek, MSPoweruser, Bloody Disgusting, GameByte, Daily Star, and the BBC.

Read More
Best SSD for gaming
How to build a gaming PC
Best gaming CPU