This Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop packs an RTX 3070 GPU and a $200 discount

Cloud gaming like Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass are great ways to spruce up your old laptop and give it a new lease of life, but let’s face facts: nothing is quite as good as an old fashioned, powerful machine that’s designed to get the best frame rate without the aid of the internet. With plenty of gaming laptop deals this Cyber Monday, you’re not short of devices to choose from, and this Acer Nitro 5 stands tall with a sleek $200 discount.

This Nitro 5 in particular easily gives desktops a run for their money, with the latest hardware under the hood. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H mobile gaming CPU runs at a respectable 3.2GHz with a 4.4GHz burst mode, while the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card means you can take ray tracing, Nvidia DLSS, and Nvidia Reflex with you on-the-go. It even has 16GB of RAM to keep in line with the recommended specs of the latest games.

Making sure you see everything this hardware has to offer, visuals are brought to life with a 15.6-inch 1440p IPS display, ensuring you get immaculate details and vibrant colours. It also boasts a swift 165Hz panel, so you can fully embrace a higher frame rate.

Acer wraps all of this in a modern, angular chassis with vents at the rear to keep it cool, an RGB keyboard for some flare, and a 720p webcam. As for ports, you can choose from two USB 3.1 Type-A ports and one USB 3.2 port, both first generation, a second-gen USB 3.2 Type-C, a single HDMI, and 3.5mm audio ports.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop Acer $1,699.99 $1,499.99 View Deal Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Of course, Acer understands that gaming laptops are investments, and you can opt for finance with Affirm if you don’t want to pay the full whack all in one go. Be quick, though, as much like our other Cyber Monday deals, this discount only has until the end of the day before prices return to normal.