After LotR, Baldur’s Gate 3 gets a surprise Final Fantasy 16 crossover

Wondering how Baldur’s Gate 3 could beat its Lord of the Rings crossover? By teaming up with the world of Final Fantasy 16, albeit in a slightly less official capacity than Larian’s own video. Thanks to BG3’s Karlach and FF 16’s Clive Rosfield, all your dating problems are solved.

It’s great when an actor embraces their characters, taking them outside the medium. Samantha Béart, who plays Karlach in RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 and Ben Starr who’s Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy 16 have both become famous for those roles, amongst others and now their worlds have collided.

The pair, with additional assistance from BG3 narrator Amelia Tyler, have cooked up a gloriously ridiculous video, a himbo-centric dating agency run by both Karlach and Clive. Sure, Karlach could bench-press Clive easily but let’s not let that get in the way of things.

“If you’re a bunch of hot, sizzling, himbos like us, then you’re probably wondering they you’re so crippingly, rage-inducingly, world-endingly single,” the video (which isn’t Larian or Square approved) begins.

Things go downhill when it becomes clear that Karlach has a very different vision of what their collaboration will accomplish, with Clive fighting to keep her on message. I won’t spoil the rest but if you’re a fan of either character you have to watch this.

The video’s done entirely on webcam but given that Béart did the motion capture for her character, her Karlachness absolutely comes across. Besides which, I’m sure that, even now, Clive and Karlach fans are rushing to turn it a full-on animation, horns and all.

Between this, the BG3 Christmas animation, and the game’s Steam discount, it’s a good time to be a Baldur’s Gate 3 fan. If you’re about to play or replay the game and want to let your fists do the talking, these are the best Baldur’s Gate 3 fighter builds. And don’t miss this Baldur’s Gate 3 / Lord of the Rings crossover video.

