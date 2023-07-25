What is the best Baldur’s Gate 3 Fighter build? The Fighter in BG3 is a person of action, a master of violence, and a solid addition to any party if you think you’ll get into a scrape or two during your adventures. The Fighter is proficient with a range of weapons and can be an excellent damage dealer if you build them correctly.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 release date is nearly upon us, and with that it’s time to start thinking about which class you’ll choose to being your journey. We’ve dug deep into the Fighter’s skillset to craft the best build so you can take the fight to the mind flayers. Here is the best Baldur’s Gate 3 Fighter build.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Fighter character creation overview

The Fighter class isn’t the most complex to play in BG3; it usually revolves around hitting your enemies repeatedly in the face with a sharp object. There are some interesting niche abilities and subclasses available to you once you level up, however.

Class features

Strength saving throw proficiency

Constitution saving throw proficiency

Light armor proficiency

Medium armor proficiency

Heavy armor proficiency

Shield proficiency

Simple weapon proficiency

Martial weapon proficiency

Second Wind

Battle Master subclass

You unlock the Battle Master subclass at level 3. It focuses your combat prowess even further, solidifying your status as a battlefield veteran. The features of this subclass are:

Superiority Dice

Menacing Attack

Pushing Attack

Rally

Riposte

Trip Attack

Disarming Attack

Eldritch Knight subclass

The Eldritch Knight subclass allows your Fighter to combine the arcane with their physical powers, giving you access to a small suite of spells to both help your party and hinder your foes. The spells in this subclass are:

Burning Hands

Chromatic Orb

Magic Missile

Mage Armour

Protection from Evil and Good

Thunderwave

Witch Bolt

Baldur’s Gate 3 Fighter build guide

The best Baldur’s Gate 3 Fighter build is:

Subclass – Eldritch Knight

Race – Githyanki

Background – Outlander

Skills – Strength and constitution

Weapon – Swords

Subclass and spells

The best subclass for the Fighter is the Eldritch Knight.

The Eldritch Knight subclass adds an extra dimension to the Fighter class by giving them access to spells, similar to the Wizard. The scope of their magic use is obviously a lot narrower than their arcane counterpart, but having a defensive spell or two up your sleeve can really save you if things get a little hairy.

Abilities

Here are the best abilities for the Fighter:

Strength – 17

Dexterity – 13

Constitution – 14

Intelligence – 11

Wisdom – 12

Charisma – 8

As you can see, your Fighter won’t be the most charismatic soul, but what they lack in conversational expertise, they more than make up with brute force. With a healthy strength ability they’ll be dealing a ton of damage with their melee attacks, and high constitution will keep them safe if the enemy has the gall to fight back.

Race

The Githyanki not only add two points to your strength ability, but they’re a nimble race, with a decent starting dexterity stat. Committing to a Githyanki Fighter will not only give you the brute strength needed to pound your enemies but are agile enough that you can avoid getting hit more often than not.

Best background

The best background for Fighter is Outlander.

The Outlander background lends itself to the Fighter, with proficiencies in both athletics and survival. Being a Fighter is all about survival, and that’s something the Outlander offers in spades.

Spells and leveling

If you choose to go down the Eldritch Knight path, you’ll have a handful of spells at your disposal should you need them. Here are the best spells to unlock as the Eldritch Knight:

Level 3

Burning Hands

Magic Missile

Protection from Evil and Good

Equipment

The heaviest armor and the biggest weapon are always a good option as a brawler. The best equipment for the Fighter is a longsword.

You begin the game with several weapon and armor proficiencies as a Fighter, so use that to your advantage and strap the biggest things you can to your body and get to fighting.

Now you know how to outfit your Fighter in Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s time to get out there and bash some skulls. We also have the best Baldur’s Gate 3 Cleric build and the best Baldur’s Gate 3 Wizard build if you like to take a slightly more democratic approach to things.