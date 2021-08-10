Age of Empires 4 isn’t out yet, but fans are already deciding what DLC they want first

The Age of Empires IV closed beta is giving people a taste of what’s to come as we get closer to the October release date, but even though the highly anticipated RTS game isn’t out yet, fans are already deciding which Age of Empires IV civs they’d like to see next in terms of DLC now that we know what the launch options will be.

One poll on the official Age of Empires forums lists out 18 options, and voters have the ability to pick up to nine. The choices could be a little more defined – regions such as South Europe and North Asia are not as easy to parse as South East Asia and North America. There is a list of examples below the poll that denote a known civilisation from a region, although again not all of these are as accurate as they could be.

With a couple of hundred votes in total at the time of writing, South Europe leads the poll with 36%, followed by Mesoamerica with 34%.

Byzantium is listed as the example civ for South Europe, which doesn’t quite work but you’ve got a lot of other notable choices such as Italy, the Balkans, and sometimes Spain depending on whose definition you’re using. The Aztecs are a pretty popular – and obvious – example of a Mesoamerican civ, and it’s no surprise they’d come in second place.

Northern and Eastern Europe bring up third and fourth place, with East Asia being the final option to get over 20% share of the vote. In last place is North Asia with 4% of the vote, beaten (barely) by South Africa with 7%. Another poll – which is not strictly speaking asking about DLC but is asking what European nation should be added to the game next – also reveals the Byzantine Empire as a popular choice with 70% of the vote. The next highest is the Republic of Venice with 35%.

Since Age of Empires IV is still a few months away, Microsoft is understandably not talking about concrete DLC plans at the moment, although it indicated a desire to explore regions after launch when the company responded to concerns over India’s representation in the game.

Age of Empires III’s upcoming African Royals expansion will explore the African continent in depth, and in the past specific regions have been brought to life via add-ons such as Age of Empires II’s Rise of the Rajas (South East Asia) and the upcoming Dawn of the Dukes (Eastern Europe).

Age of Empires IV will release on PC via Steam, the Microsoft Store, as well as Game Pass for PC on October 28, 2021.