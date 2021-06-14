Age of Empires 4 mod tools won’t be coming until next year

We got a lot more information about Age of Empires IV during Microsoft’s E3 2021 presentation this week. Not only do we now have a release date, two more of the RTS game’s eight launch civilizations were revealed. We also got a glimpse into the future, specifically on the subject of AOE4 mods.

According to the strategy game’s Steam page – which leaked over the weekend but finally went live after the conference – mod support won’t be coming until “early” next year. The full description entry reads: “Customise your game with mods – available in early 2022, play how you want with user generated content tools for custom games.”

So there you have it – you’ll have to wait a bit longer if you want to do some Age of Empires IV modding. There’ll be plenty of other things to do in the meantime, though – four historical campaigns have been announced, which combined feature around three hours of documentary-style footage to set the scene.

Here is the new gameplay trailer that ran during the Xbox showcase:

The two confirmed so far are the Norman campaign, which follows the exploits of William the Conqueror and his descendants, and a Hundred Years War campaign which covers the iconic century-long conflict between England and France.

The Steam page also hints at a Genghis Khan campaign as well, which could deal with famous descendants like Kublai Khan. There will also be PvP multiplayer, co-op, and you can even spectate with up to eight players in total.

Age of Empires IV is due to release on PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store on October 28, 2021. Pre-orders are available now and it will also be coming to Game Pass for PC.