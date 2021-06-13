Age of Empires 4 has a firm release date and a new trailer

Climb aboard your war elephant and get your castle wall building hat positioned, because new details about Age of Empires IV have been revealed at the Xbox showcase. The new trailer for the RTS game includes the announcement that the Age of Empires IV release date is set for October 28.

The Steam page for Age of Empires IV was inadvertently set live earlier this week, and that store entry revealed a host of new information and screenshots – which may have taken a bit of the wind out of today’s announcement.

The new trailer, which you can view below, shows the new visuals in action – there are naval units, catapults breaching castle walls, and ranks of cavalry charging over hills. It looks lovely, although there are fans who have expressed, eh, some ‘concern’ over the visual design in this new entry. The Age of Empires IV release date is set for October 28, and it’ll be available on Steam and Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Here it is, in all its 4K glory:

We’ve picked over the details of what’s been revealed to date about Age of Empires 4 in a fan preview event last month, and we’ll be keen to see whether this new entry in the stories series can live up to the legacy it’s established for itself over the decades since the original game.