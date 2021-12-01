Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition updated with new cards and better AI

The Mexico Civilization DLC for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition is out today, and with it comes update 54545 for the base game. The patch updates the RTS game to make room for the new civ, but it also adds some new features that everyone will be able to enjoy, regardless of whether they purchase the new civ pack.

The patch introduces a long list of improvements to the AI, which should make for more challenging skirmishes. AI players, for instance, will now scout shorelines looking for fish if the map includes them, and it will now figure in poison in its damage calculations, making it more efficient and less likely to ‘overkill’.

Maps have gotten a lot of love, with several classic American maps getting major improvements. The maps for standard and team now include California, Painted Desert, Rockies, Sonora, and Texas. In standard, Siwa Oasis has been removed, while in team, Great Rift has been dropped. Players will see fixes and improvements across the rest of the map set as well, with fixes that address stubborn problems like trade routes and spawns, for example.

Another nice new feature: the maximum number of units you can select has been increased from 60 to 95, so go ahead and send that deathball careening into enemy fortifications.

The Mexico civilization DLC for #AgeofEmpiresIIIDE is available NOW on Steam and Microsoft Store! Check out the new civ trailer and read the latest blog update for a HUGE overview of new units, unique buildings, and more. 📜 Read more: https://t.co/fxHQLhTIOk pic.twitter.com/qC0x2lVUyQ — AgeOfEmpires (@AgeOfEmpires) December 1, 2021

The United States also gets six new cards. These include Rolling Artillery (III), which sends a decreasing number of Gatling guns with each use, starting with three and going down to one before resetting. Georgia Hussars (III) upgrades Hussars to veteran status and decreases their food and coin cost by 15%. Virginia Plan (II) replaces Virginia General Assembly, and grants you two shipments when it arrives.

You can read about the rest of the cards, improvements, map tweaks, and more in the official patch notes.

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition has also kicked off the Fiesta Mexicana Event to celebrate the launch of the new DLC. The event runs November 30 – January 10, and has new explorer skins to unlock by completing 31 in-game challenges. You can unlock up to three challenges per day, and every five challenges you complete will unlock a new profile icon.