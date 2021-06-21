Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitors are up to $240 cheaper on Amazon Prime Day

It’s the start of Amazon Prime Day, which means we’re seeing massive savings on everything from SSDs to gaming laptops. Samsung’s high-end curved G7 panel packs all the hallmarks of the best gaming monitor, and currently has a heavy discount on its 32-inch and 27-inch versions in the US and UK respectively.

In the US, you can save $240 on the 32-inch Odyssey G7, reducing the price to $559 from $799. There’s a similar discount on the 27-inch model in the UK, where you can save £120 – bringing it down to £429 from its £549 list price.

The QHD resolution, sky-high 240Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time make them the perfect option for playing competitive FPS games, while the steep 1000R screen curvature helps keep you immersed in the action. Add to that the QLED screen technology and HDR 600 support, and the colours seriously pop in graphically-intensive games like Cyberpunk 2077. It’s compatible with AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync too, helping you reduce screen tearing without affecting your efforts to boost fps.

And it wouldn’t be a true gaming monitor without built-in RGB lighting either, would it?

These deals will only be around until Prime Day ends on June 22. And remember, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of this great offer. We’ve also got a roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on all things PC hardware.