AMD FSR 3 release date may coincide with Starfield

News on AMD FSR 3 and the company’s Fluid Motion Frames has been thin on the ground, but this may all be set to change soon with the arrival of Starfield. Now, it appears that AMD may be gearing up to push FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 into the world, and that Starfield could be one of the first games to support it.

The next couple of months are shaping up to be a busy stretch for team red if rumors are to be believed, with the launch of the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT and 7700 XT also supposedly close at hand. Naturally, these graphics cards will likely join the CPU and GPU ensemble that come with a free Starfield copy.

According to Moore’s Law Is Dead, an OEM has allegedly informed the YouTuber that AMD is briefing partners on AMD FSR 3 in mid-August. More exciting, however, is that the source claims that “it’s supposedly going to be ready by Q4, and most likely in September!” As you may have already clocked, this is the same time as the Starfield release date.

While this could be a coincidence, it wouldn’t be unsurprising if Starfield were the first game to support the FSR 3, given the now well-established AMD Starfield partnership. Team red has been doing all it can to capitalize on its relationship with the Bethesda RPG, even giving away 500 limited edition Starfield GPUs and CPUs.

Regardless of whether FSR 3 arrives with Starfield or not, I’m cautiously optimistic at the prospect of a competitor to Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation. As I noted in my AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX review, the lack of an equivalent performance booster continues to hurt the value of team red’s pixel pushers. Better still, the feature should also work on the Steam Deck, possibly resolving some performance woes there too.

We’ll be sure to get on our AMD FSR 3 review as soon as it drops, and we can’t wait to see how it’ll push the performance of the best graphics cards even further.

