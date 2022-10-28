AMD Radeon RX 7000 release date delay may push GPUs back a week

The AMD Radeon RX 7000 release date is drawing ever closer, with a reveal event scheduled for the graphics cards due to take place very soon. However, it seems that team red’s launch plans have changed at close to the eleventh hour, with the company apparently pushing back its RDNA 3 GPUs by a week.

We’re expecting AMD to reveal its best graphics card models first, namely the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT, during its upcoming livestream event scheduled for November 3. While team red is yet to officially confirm this release pattern, it would closely mirror that of the current generation Radeon RX 6000 series.

As for when these pixel pushers will actually launch, hardware leaker Greymon55 claims that “it should be sometime between December 1-5”. This still falls well in line with previous reports that AMD RDNA 3 GPUs may arrive just in time for Christmas, albeit only just.

It remains to be seen whether the most powerful AMD RDNA 3 graphics cards can hold a candle to the RTX 4000 series, with both RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 setting a very high benchmark.