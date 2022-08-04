AMD RDNA 3 GPUs may arrive just in time for Christmas

AMD RDNA 3 GPUs could see team red pull ahead of its rivals in terms of pixel pusher performance, providing that the company can come out swinging with a strong launch line up. Now, it appears that the most powerful Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards may arrive just in time for Christmas.

While we already know that AMD RDNA 3 GPUs will launch later this year following CEO Lisa Su’s announcement during the company’s recent earnings call, she kept her cards close to her chest in terms of a specific release date. However, Moore’s Law is Dead claims that we could see new Radeon cards as early as November.

That said, it seems that only the best graphics cards in the RDNA 3 line up may be part of the initial launch, with more mid-range offerings possibly delayed to 2023. So, if you can’t wait that long to upgrade your gaming PC or simply can’t justify the cost of a high-end pixel pusher, you may want to pick up a current gen GPU right now instead.

It sounds like we’ll be seeing AMD put its best foot forward later this year against its RTX 4000 competition, which is rumoured to be launching a month prior to RDNA 3. It remains to be seen how well a potential Radeon RX 7900 XT will compare to the RTX 4090 and 4080, but we shouldn’t have to wait much longer to find out.