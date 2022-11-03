AMD RDNA 3 GPUs could challenge RTX 4090 with DLSS 3 rival

AMD RDNA 3 graphics cards are on the way, but they could come armed with an AI upscaler to help combat the RTX 4090 and DLSS 3. The gaming PC tools in question will reportedly help the Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX achieve higher frame rates and resolutions, meaning FSR 3.0 might be on the cards.

During a Q3 earnings call, AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su touched on the GPU company’s RDNA 3 plans (via Wccftech). While the red team boss is seemingly saving specifics for an official announcement later today, she did allude to the presence of “new features” that will cater to “high resolution, high frame rate gaming.”

There’s no telling whether AMD has something comparable to DLSS 3 frame generation up its sleeve, or if it’ll build upon its existing AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution tech. Unlike the former, there’s a chance the new tech won’t be exclusive to RDNA 3, as FSR can help GeForce and Radeon GPUs boost fps. Naturally, that may change with FSR 3.0, as hardware acceleration would tie it to a specific architecture.

Thankfully, the gaming PC giant will reveal its next-gen GPU plans soon enough, as AMD will provide an RDNA 3 release date later today. As far as we know, the lineup currently consists of two best graphics card contenders, namely the Radeon RX 7900 XT and a beefier Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

On paper, AMD’s next-gen graphics cards won’t quite match RTX 4090 specs. That said, providing enthusiasts with a cheaper, high-performance option could help give Radeon GPUs an edge this time around, especially if the Radeon RX 7900 XT price matches RDNA 2.