AMD RDNA 3 release date may play catch-up to RTX 4000 GPUs

The AMD RDNA 3 release date should fall later this year, but the company has remained tight-lipped as to when we can expect to upgrade our gaming PCs with new Radeon graphics cards. However, it now appears that upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 GPUs may enjoy a small head start against their RX 7000 competition.

According to reliable hardware leaker Greymon55, the RDNA 3 release date will be sometime in October or November, with Radeon 7000 cards entering preproduction this month. If true, this could give Nvidia an edge in the best graphics card race, with team green expected to reveal RTX 4000 GPUs in July, followed by the launch of the RTX 4090 in August.

Rumours also suggest that Nvidia plans to release the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 in September and October, respectively, capitalising on the lack of next-gen competition from team red. We don’t yet know what order AMD plans to release its RDNA 3 GPUs, but previous launches indicate that the RX 7800 XT will debut first, with other cards like the RX 7900 XT following suit sometime afterwards.

However, as always, nothing is certain for now when it comes to the RDNA 3 release date until AMD makes an official announcement. So, be sure to keep that salt shaker handy, as the frequency of leaks will no doubt escalate as we get closer to the actual launch.